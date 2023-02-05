On Jan. 26, Top of the Lake-Mooresville Rotary welcomed District Governor Kam Chandan to their weekly morning meeting at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Chandan’s visit comes as Top of the Lake Rotary builds momentum in the new year, fresh off their record-breaking December fundraiser, which raised $7,500 for their club.

To mark the special visit, Top of the Lake took the opportunity to congratulate seven members for outstanding service, awarding them with Paul Harris Fellow recognition. These included Mark Needham, Sue Robertson, Stephanie Richart, Chris Nichols, Kim Atwell, Kevin Donaldson and Scott Clontz. With each presentation of the Paul Harris pins, Chandan thanked the recipients and shared that he is always excited when he sees people giving to the foundation.

Additionally, the club celebrated the induction of two new members, Edward Jackson and Dave Czarnecki, to their growing ranks. Chandan inducted the new members and noted it was “extremely an honor” and thanked them and told them “we look forward to your journey.”

Top of the Lake Rotary was excited to share their recent success and growth with the district governor, as well as provide an update on several service projects with Bright Blessings and Rise Against Hunger.

During his presentation, Chandan shared that this is “an historic year for Rotary because this year we are celebrating the leadership of the first women international president — Jennifer Jones — in Rotary after 117 years” and shared his thanks to all the women and young girls who are in Rotary and are “making history and giving their time and talents with Rotary.”

Chandan credited his wife, Divya, for being the reason he is in Rotary. Divya, he shared, calls Mooresville “her town” and was present for the special Thursday morning meeting.

He continued by sharing that this year’s theme is “Imagine Rotary” and noted that upon thinking on this theme and what he could do with it, he said to him it meant, to “think big, act, be bold, experiment, try and make a difference.”

Chandan shared information about both district and international club membership as well as growing Rotary along with various service opportunities. He told the group that the journey of Rotary “starts with you” and stressed several points noting that it’s important to be an active and engaged member, each can share a little bit to make a difference, be proud to share your Rotary story and take advantage of the multiple opportunities offered.

In closing his presentation, he left them with a message centered around the theme of Imagine. He said that whatever things they chose to act on in Rotary, for them to “put all your passion, because only when you imagine and act and put your passion is when you are going to make an impact” to which he challenged them this year to think about how they would make an impact.

For those interested in visiting the club, Top of the Lake Rotary meets Thursdays, beginning at 8 a.m., in the fellowship hall at Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road.