Students were dressed as police officers, firefighters, artists, doctors, astronauts, athletes and more for the annual Career Day held March 24 at Rocky River Elementary School in Mooresville.

Beginning shortly after 9 a.m., classes gathered in various rooms of the school where they listened to multiple speakers speak about their particular careers and their various duties. They had the chance to hear from salespeople, the mayor, police officers, teachers, firefighters, a NASCAR tire changer, an air traffic controller, lawyer, pilot, gymnastics coach, veterinarian, geologist and others. Tracey Cubert, a guidance counselor at the local school, set up this special event offering this opportunity for the children to hear and learn.

Dr. Chuck LaRusso, principal at the school, said that he thinks having this special day is “a great opportunity for the kids to see some of our community leaders, get to think about careers, something that maybe today sparks an interest for the kids that they didn’t know they had or reconfirm something that they knew was exciting to them. They get a chance to hear about jobs that they didn’t even know were out there in some cases. The kids love the opportunity to kind of meet these community role models too. We’ve got a lot of folks that are here that are influential in our community, and the kids love hearing from them.”

During one of the sessions, each speaker shared a common message about their careers — the importance of both listening to people and being able to talk with them so they can help them. This was the case with the police, the mayor, lawyer and those in sales.

After each presentation, students were given the opportunity to ask questions, which they eagerly did, along with sharing some stories of their own until it was time for the next presenter or the next set of classes arrived for their chance to hear the speakers.

“I do think that Career Day in third grade, second grade, first grade and kindergarten is not too early for kids to be thinking about community workers and what they mean to our society,” shared LaRusso, “but then also kind of set some goals, set them on the path to maybe choosing a career. Maybe one of these kids today will select a career because of somebody they see or talk to.”