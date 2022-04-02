Third year of Love United Iredell continues to make an impact

United Way of Iredell County is happy to announce that $27,200.36 will be put to use in the next six months across Iredell County through the 12 participating nonprofits in Love United Iredell. Funds have already been distributed and countless long-term partnerships have been created or reinforced for each nonprofit. An estimated 2,700 lives will be impacted by the projects selected.

Thank you to all of the approximate 120 individuals who chose to donate toward one of the 12 projects. We also ended up with a total of 51 schools, businesses, clubs and nonprofits involved this year.

A very special thank you goes out to all of our sponsors this year for allowing United Way of Iredell County to spread the missions of these nonprofits! Our sponsors were: 92.9 & 550 WAME Real Country, Banner Drug and Greenbriar Grill, Carolina Tan, Connect Iredell, Doosan Bobcat, GG’s Arts and Frame, Iredell County Economic Development Corp., Iredell Free News, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Kindness Closet, Mooresville Tribune, Randy Marion Chevrolet, Lincoln and Ford, Statesville Distribution Services, Statesville Record and Landmark, Top of the Lake Rotary Club, Walmart Facility #1662, and Z102.5FM Classic Rock.

United Way of Iredell County is looking forward to sharing more successes with you as these project progress and finalize in the next few months!

Sara Lewis is the director of community engagement and foundation relations for the United Way of Iredell.