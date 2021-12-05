Thirty-one degrees in Mooresville, Thanksgiving in Miami

We nearly stayed in Mooresville and celebrated Thanksgiving this year, but quickly realized that nobody would be there. It is that time when everyone that lives in a colder climate heads to Miami and all the year-round residents of South Florida groan.
Trying to plan a getaway during a holiday might seem tedious and overwhelming for the average person. For those of you that aren’t privy to life with an OCD’er, when it comes to neurotic dusting, folding of clothes and, in this case, planning vacations, my advice is to just step aside.
Once the idea of snow birding south was a go, my girlfriend, Tiara’s, tunnel vision kicked in and she was on the computer creating a 40,000-line Excel spreadsheet of possible places to stay in immaculate detail, complete with byzantine formulas, function tabs and links, the pros and cons of each place, pricings, interior decor, exterior landscaping aesthetics, this and that and within hours later she decided on an Airbnb to rent.
On top of that, she also put together a spreadsheet of our itinerary equal in length and complexity to the first spreadsheet. I had to nap after reading through it all.
The day before Thanksgiving we had planned on being up and on the road by at least 5:30 a.m. By 6 a.m., we actually made it into the car. AAA estimated that 48.3 million people hit the highways during the holiday weekend, and ALL but seven went to Miami. The ones that didn’t, died and were discovered by sunburned family and friends upon their return.
The temperature when we left was 31 degrees, traveling at a speed of 80 mph.
As we crossed the Florida line, the temperature rose to 70 degrees and our speed went from 80 mph to -3 mph. We could have walked faster to Bermuda in the amount of time it took us to traverse the eastern coast of the Sunshine state. But in true fairness, the traffic delays only last from Orangeburg, South Carolina, to the end of Whitehead Street in Casa Marina; once you hit the Southernmost Point Buoy, everything opens right up again.
If you don’t mind long car trips (like I don’t), then getting there is pretty easy, just locate I-95 south and drive until you see neon lights. My girlfriend, on the other hand, is not yet a seasoned long-distance traveler and from now on will require tranquilization and a sealed crate until the destination is reached.
The most notable characteristic of the zodiac sign Aries, mainly my girlfriend, and I surmise 9/10 of the drivers on the I-95, is their proclivity for speeding, passing on the right, tailgating, road rage, sporadic gunfire, 10-car pileups, and backseat driving.
“That’s it, pull over,” Tiara shrieked, “I’m driving! With you behind the wheel, we wouldn’t even reach Cuba before I hit menopause!”
For three or four hours, I hung on for dear life as she careened and swerved around other travelers and various pieces of wreckage and shredded tire that decorate I-95 south like Hamra Street during the Siege of Beirut.
Upon arriving in Miami, with the rest of Mooresville, we threw our bags down and raced over to South Beach to go touristing for a while.
Immediately you become aware of the retro, 1950s architecture, a congruous study of hipster and chic, irregular and recherche, with a splash of Rio de Janeiro charm yet maintaining still an Anthony Bourdain edginess. It is more or less North Main Street and East Iredell Avenue with palm trees. The steady 75 degrees despite overcast, gentle ocean breeze and ubiquitous plumes of pot smoke leave even the stray cats in a perpetual contact high.
The fashion sense here is exclusive to Miami Beach, much like the driving. But this place can hold a candle to Race City. Being behind the wheel in Miami is a lot like playing golf; whatever you think you should do, do the opposite.
The most fun is renting the bikes and cruising along the beach walk analogous to Bellingham Park’s bike trail. You have to treat it much like the autobahn in Germany, ride on the right and pass on the left. Going slower than the traffic is putting your life in your hands.
We briefly left the beach walk and cruised along Ocean Drive. Cars are temporarily no longer allowed on this stretch from Fifth to 15th streets. County commissioners decided that they were tired of people renting fancy cars and trying to race Justin Bieber and Khalil Sharieff, so now you can only walk, ride a bike, zip along on a scooter, or glide via rollerblade until further notice. The rumors that it was me are unconfirmed.
By dinnertime, we realized that it was Thanksgiving, and we were starving. Tiara ordered the spaghetti carbonara with a medium Brazilian mojito that was so big it tilted the table, and I had the whole fried red snapper washed down with Modelo. It was a Thanksgiving sui generis. There were no dishes, no responsibilities, no dress code, and no regrets we can talk about here. We’ll sail home soon, Mooresville.
Greg Evans is the associate director of communications at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.