'This is a dream come true for FeedNC'

A small group gathered Thursday morning for a ribbon cutting in the front yard of 2456 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, the address of the newly purchased land of FeedNC.
Even with their masks on, one could tell there were smiles on each face as members of the FeedNC board, several town commissioners, representatives from the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce and some neighbors of FeedNC’s future home gathered to celebrate this milestone occasion.
Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, said, “This has been two or three years since we started this process. This is a very exciting day for all of us, for FeedNC and for the community, and I really appreciate all of you being a part of it.”
The word of thanks was echoed by Bynum Marshall, the new chairman of the FeedNC board of directors. He noted the amount of hard work that had already taken place “just to get to this point. We’ve got a whole lot more to do, but thank you so much to each and every one of you for what you’re doing, and let’s have a good year,” he said.
Now owning the land, as Ingram noted in a previous release, that “brings the promise of a bigger physical space, increases options for expanded programming and allows for FeedNC to reach a greater number of people who need support in more unique and progressive ways.”
Ingram said that FeedNC is “in the midst of a feasibility study, which will tell what the community can support.”
The feasibility study, from a case statement about the proposed project, “will include interviews with community leaders as well as distribution of a survey to a large group of our annual donors.”
FeedNC has secured Hewett Consulting LLC to “gauge our readiness and capacity for a capital fundraising campaign” and when the study is complete, FeedNC then, as noted in the statement “hopes to make final preparations for the launch of a Capital Campaign.”
In this statement, the history and the growth of FeedNC was shared, noting how the former Mooresville Soup Kitchen grew from its helping those in need by serving hot meals to reaching out and meeting many other needs as well. In February 2020, the name was changed to FeedNC to reflect the many other ways they serve, teach and help the community.
In addition to the hot meals, they also offer a free pantry four days a week, provide confidential referrals to essential transitional resources, and have launched a Culinary Workforce Development initiative. Sixteen students have already graduated from this program and obtained jobs it was noted.
“FeedNC has operated at full capacity in its Broad Street facility for several years,” the statement read.
And now COVID-19 has added even more families that qualify for food-assistance programs.
“Without more space, we cannot serve the thousands of additional families who need food and essentials now,” the statement continued.
When asked how people could help, Ingram shared, “the first step is that we are trying to gain momentum around individuals and businesses and organizations supporting the capital campaign. So any gift is appreciated, and that will be starting likely in the spring. Now, we are testing to figure out what our goal is. Other than that we know that the needs in 2020 have been unbelievable and so, of course, we still need in-kind food donations and volunteers.”
As for the future, Ingram said that “we know when we get here hopefully a year from now, we are going to need more volunteers and more in-kind (donations). We are growing, and the need is growing, and so we are just going to need additional community support.”
Neighbors Dawn and Jimmy Simmons dropped by for the special event. The pair is no strangers to FeedNC as Dawn noted they are advocates and support the organization and are excited for the community.
Jimmy, Ingram said, will be helping in maintaining the property for them.
“He’s going to mow it, which we very much appreciate,” she said.
To help meet the growing needs that FeedNC is facing, Ingram said that the “board has worked really hard to determine that this (new location) is the lifetime home of FeedNC and that we don’t have to move again in 10 years. The fact that this is 8-1/2 acres gives us that ability to grow if we needed to grow.
She noted that it was a “very thoughtful three yearlong decision looking at a lot of land and a lot of existing buildings in this town to know where the right spot was. So we really believe this is the right spot. The goal is we’re praying and going full steam ahead."
Planned for that location, according to their released statement, is a “new 26,775-square-foot facility that nearly quadruples the space” they currently have. The new facility will provide space needed for its existing programs such as outreach events, onsite dining, pantry, food storage and education.
In addition to these programs, FeedNC also “envisions new revenue sources from renting our event hall and offering event catering. These new revenue sources will be a welcome addition to our annual fundraising campaigns to support FeedNC’s operating budget.”
Cost for the project is estimated to be $5.5 million with Schaeffer Design Associates Inc. of Mooresville serving as the architectural firm, which has been working with FeedNC since April of last year to develop both plans and renderings of the new facility.
“This is a dream come true for FeedNC,” noted John Dodson, who was also on hand for the ribbon-cutting event and who was there to represent the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce. Dodson is a chamber board member and VP of business alliances & NASCAR at University Technical Institute.
“I’m really honored to be here and represent the chamber of commerce,” Dodson said. “The chamber of commerce is an outlet for us to promote FeedNC, the great things that it does for our community, the lives that it reaches and touches,” he said.
And on a personal note, Dodson also told how FeedNC had always been right there to help students at the institute as well when it was needed.
“I think this new location is going to be so much more accessible,” Dodson said. “The building and facility is phenomenal; so this is a win all around for our community and this region.”
Commissioner Thurman Houston praised the work at FeedNC and its volunteers noting the need in the community and how the volunteers there are “working and giving back to the community.”
“As commissioner, I support this wholeheartedly. People need the opportunity to have a good quality of life and they do that at FeedNC, through education and nutrition.”
With excitement in her voice, Ingram said they eventually want to have a large community garden on the land.
“The potential is so exciting that we just can’t wait until we get there. First we have to build it,” she said. “And then there’s going to be all kinds of opportunities, (to help) and there are already all kinds of opportunities” as she pointed out the continued need for donations and volunteers at their current Broad Street location.