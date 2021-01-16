'This is a dream come true for FeedNC'

“Without more space, we cannot serve the thousands of additional families who need food and essentials now,” the statement continued.

When asked how people could help, Ingram shared, “the first step is that we are trying to gain momentum around individuals and businesses and organizations supporting the capital campaign. So any gift is appreciated, and that will be starting likely in the spring. Now, we are testing to figure out what our goal is. Other than that we know that the needs in 2020 have been unbelievable and so, of course, we still need in-kind food donations and volunteers.”

As for the future, Ingram said that “we know when we get here hopefully a year from now, we are going to need more volunteers and more in-kind (donations). We are growing, and the need is growing, and so we are just going to need additional community support.”

Neighbors Dawn and Jimmy Simmons dropped by for the special event. The pair is no strangers to FeedNC as Dawn noted they are advocates and support the organization and are excited for the community.

Jimmy, Ingram said, will be helping in maintaining the property for them.

“He’s going to mow it, which we very much appreciate,” she said.