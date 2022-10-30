‘This is really a lifesaver’

The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation recently gave a donation of $24,000 to the Mooresville Police Department to enable them to purchase defibrillators for their police cruisers.

Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation, and Brett Sawyer, vice chair, made the check presentation to members of the Mooresville Police Department on Oct. 13 at the new police station.

Police Chief Ron Campurciani shared that the town had provided them with a lot of money to buy AEDs but there wasn’t enough to outfit all the cruisers.

“These AEDs are not cheap,” he said. Therefore, this donation was important to help them complete the outfitting of all the cruisers with an AED.

“We could literally be driving by an emergency and not have the tools to help somebody. So you know how budgets are always tight, municipal budgets are tight. So something like this $24,000 will help us,” he said.

Owens noted that just last year an AED cost $999 and this year, they were $2,000. Therefore with the donation, they were able to purchase 12 of them.

Having served 30 years as a police officer, Owens shared that he had witnessed a heart attack and needed one at that time, but the cars weren’t equipped with them. In addition to his seeing the need for police to have one, he also encourages every business to get one or donate so that others can.

Campurciani said this donation from the foundation “is going to be huge. And really it’s not a cliché, but this really is a lifesaver. It’s that simple. It’s going to save people’s lives so that’s why it’s important for us to have them because we need to save lives. This will go a long way in doing just that.”

Helping wherever they can is what the foundation wants to do, and the board meets and discusses those needs and how they can assist others in need. The foundation is a 501c3 and those wishing to make a donation may do so by sending to the Foundation at P.O. Box 1109, Mooresville, NC 28115 or contact Owens at frankowens777@yahoo.com.