Three charged in robbery of two stores in Mooresville

Two men and a woman from Statesville were arrested in connection with two armed robberies early Friday morning in Mooresville.

Anthony Dwayne Turner, 22, Xavier Lamar Poteat, 19, and Brittany Nicole Blackwood, 33, were all charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Poteat was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

A magistrate set bond for Turner at $350,000 and $300,000 for Poteat and Blackwood.

Around 2:21 a.m. Friday, two men, armed with a handgun, entered the BP/Rushco at 108 Brawley School Road and demanded money, the Mooresville Police Department reported.

The two then fled the store on foot and were briefly tracked by a police K-9, officials said.

At 3:43 a.m., two armed men went into the Circle K at 354 S. Main St. They went behind the counter and emptied both cash registers, police reported.

The two fled on foot but were picked up by someone in a vehicle.

Officer Estefania Manzano and other responding officers tracked the vehicle north on U.S. 21/N.C. 115 into Troutman where they were stopped with the assistance of the Iredell County Sheriff's Office and Troutman Police Department.

Two firearms, cash and cigars of the same brand stolen were recovered, police said.