Three charged with distributing ecstasy in Iredell

Three people are facing drug charges after a nearly four-month investigation into the distribution of ecstasy in Iredell County, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Deannea Rochell Savoy, 33, of Duffy Drive, Mooresville, Kortney Jermaine Maddox, 45, of Abernathy Avenue, Statesville, and Latasha Jimnette Ramseur, 38, of South Lackey Street, Statesville, were arrested following the investigation.

Maddox was charged with felony trafficking by possession of MDMA, felony possession of Schedule VI, felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place to sell or use a controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate set bond at $200,000.

Ramseur was charged with felony trafficking by possession of MDMA, felony possession of Schedule VI and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place to sell or use a controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Savoy, arrested at her home in Mooresville, was charged with five counts each of felony trafficking MDMA by possession, trafficking by sale and trafficking by transportation. A magistrate set bond at $300,000.