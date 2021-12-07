Three charged with distributing ecstasy in Iredell

Three people are facing drug charges after a nearly four-month investigation into the distribution of ecstasy in Iredell County, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Deannea Rochell Savoy, 33, of Duffy Drive, Mooresville, Kortney Jermaine Maddox, 45, of Abernathy Avenue, Statesville, and Latasha Jimnette Ramseur, 38, of South Lackey Street, Statesville, were arrested following the investigation.
Maddox was charged with felony trafficking by possession of MDMA, felony possession of Schedule VI, felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place to sell or use a controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate set bond at $200,000.
Ramseur was charged with felony trafficking by possession of MDMA, felony possession of Schedule VI and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place to sell or use a controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
Savoy, arrested at her home in Mooresville, was charged with five counts each of felony trafficking MDMA by possession, trafficking by sale and trafficking by transportation. A magistrate set bond at $300,000.
Campbell, in a news release, said the nearly four-month investigation culminated with the execution of a search warrant Friday. He said investigators began looking into the distribution of MDMA, known as ecstasy, after receiving information about an unknown woman who was distributing large amounts of the drug in Iredell and inside Statesville.
Following up on additional leaders and gathering further evidence, investigators identified Savoy as the distributor and were able to buy more than 1,800 dosage units of ecstasy from her, Campbell said.
Through undercover surveillance operations, investigators verified that Savoy was visiting a residence on North Lackey Street and was meeting Maddox prior to or directly after selling the ecstasy, Campbell said.
During the execution of the search warrant, he said. 164.6 grams of THC infused edibles and a handgun were located. Outside the home, in a vehicle owner by Ramseur and regularly operated by Maddox, Campbell said, 158 dosage units of MDMA were found.
Campbell said ecstasy pills have a street value of $10 to $20 per pill, bringing the value of the pills seized to between $20,420 and $40,480.
Savoy’s history includes misdemeanor charges of second-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana and driving-related charges.
Maddox’s history includes felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen goods, resisting a public officer and DWI.
Ramseur’s history consists of driving-related charges.