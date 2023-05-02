Coming back to the NASCAR Technical Institute (NTI) in Mooresville will be a series of three fundraiser auto events hosted by partners, Speedology Lifestyle Solutions and Columbia Car Meets. This is their third year hosting automotive events at NTI and the attendance consistently grows for attendees and vehicles that participate. Expect to see a variety of cars, trucks, motorcycles and other unique automobiles throughout the campus, especially in the VIP section.

The hosts, Tamsen Beroth alongside Luis Abreu and Paule Ogburn (owners of Columbia Car Meets) are beyond excited about this year and are grateful for the opportunity to partner again with the NASCAR Technical Institute team! On average, their event generates about 2,000 attendees and more than 1,000 rides.

Their first event is Saturday from 2-6 p.m. with a scheduled rain date of May 13 if needed. The other scheduled dates for 2023 will be July 15 with a rain date of July 22 and the third event of Sept. 16 with a rain date of Sept. 23. Times will remain the same, 2-6 p.m., for all events. Event creator and co-host, Tamsen Beroth, owner of Speedology.

Lifestyle Solutions has added some additional fun activities for this family friendly event to take place, including new vendors that will be onsite to meet the community and offer some additional prizes and giveaways from local companies around the area who share the same passion for fundraising and providing opportunities for future NTI students in the form of scholarships.

The sponsors and vendors for the series include Audi Charlotte, Tint World of Mooresville, Hagerty, Eagle Carports, Stiffy Mounts and Vin Fast. Additional sponsors will be announced for July and September at later dates.

New partners for this May event donating their time and some merchandise that will serve as prizes and giveaways include Holley Performance, NOS Energy Drink, Crash Jewelry, GMP Performance and SPA TURBO USA.

Additionally, Safety-Kleen Inc. has donated a Driving Experience voucher that will be raffled off during the event as well as the other two events happening later this year at NTI on July 15 and Sept. 160. Tickets for this raffle item will be $1 each (pay cash onsite at the Orange Speedology Lifestyle Solutions tent) and the winner will be pulled and announced at 5:45 p.m. and must be present to win.

A unique addition to this May event will be special guest and friend of Beroth, Heather Holler. A Mooresville resident, Holler is a well-known and talented global motorsports celebrity, and she will be on-site for a Q & A session, autographs and photos.

There will be a variety of food trucks that will be at the event to offer up some tasty meals. Food trucks include Tacos on the Road, Joy Coffee Company, “GG” Golden Gals Funnel Cakes, Lulu’s Hotdogs Stand and Jason’s Italian Ice.

There are some other companies and car clubs local to the area that Beroth is working with to bring out some special and unique vehicles for everyone to take pictures of and ask questions about to learn more about their builds and performance specifications, but they will stay a surprise until the day of the event.

As usual, the event will have dyno sessions that occur throughout the entire event. NTI students alongside their instructor will be managing this portion of the event but everyone is encouraged to visit their area so they can experience and engage. Between dyno sessions, guests can learn more about the institution by participating in one of the facility tours. These tours begin at the main NTI entrance and you will be guided inside through by NTI facility staff and administration.

DJ Krazy T will be on-site during the event to entertain you with the latest and greatest in music and throughout the event will be your MC to keep you in the loop about the event’s activities, updates and opportunities.

Most importantly, the “why” behind this very special event series is that a portion of proceeds goes towards creating funds that create NTI scholarships that will be awarded to NTI future students. These scholarships will assist these students who are interested in future careers in either automotive or motorsports related industries.

You can visit the Facebook event page for all of the details including where and how to buy tickets or ask any questions that you may have for the hosts about this event or any others they have scheduled for 2023 in North and South Carolina.”