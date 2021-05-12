Three-hundred mile bike ride honors fallen law enforcement officers

Dozens of bicyclists, three from Mooresville, hit the road Monday to honor and remember fallen law enforcement officers, both locally and in the surrounding area, and to support a worthy cause.
The ride began in 2007, said Katie Anderson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Following the 2006 deaths of Charlotte Officers Sean Clark and Jeff Shelton, she noted that “some officers and non-sworn personnel decided they were going to ride their bikes from Charlotte all the way to Washington, D.C., because our officers’ names were being added to the (memorial) wall there.”
Since that time, the ride has been an annual event during Police Week to remember Clark and Shelton, but also, Anderson said, any other officers since then. This year, she noted five officers in the surrounding area who had been killed in the line of duty were being remembered. This included Mooresville K-9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, who was killed May 4, 2019, because they were unable to have the ride in 2020. Therefore, the group of riders came through Mooresville on Monday to honor Sheldon.
In addition to the ride itself, Anderson noted that they are trying to raise funds for their nonprofit, Charlotte’s Finest Legacy Foundation. Their hope is to raise money to provide scholarships for children that are interested in getting into law enforcement to honor Clark and Shelton. Clark, she shared, had several children and they wanted to be able to help provide for them as well.
This year’s ride, Anderson said, was a little different than in previous years with the restrictions because of COVID.
“We made the decision not to go to D.C., but we had plenty of, unfortunately, officers in North Carolina to remember, and so that brought us to Concord this morning. We are here in Mooresville today (Monday) because we didn’t get to ride in 2020 for K-9 Officer Sheldon,” Anderson said. “We will then make our way to Hendersonville for the Henderson County Sherriff deputy who was killed and then come down the mountain, hit Mount Holly to remember their fallen officer and then we will head home to Charlotte. So three days, just over 300 miles,” she continued.
Three Mooresville police officers, Tim Taylor, Aaron Moore and Jordan Compton, are among the group making the 300-mile journey. For Taylor and Moore, this is a ride they have taken before; however for Compton, this is his first time to ride, but all three feel it is important to participate.
“I’ve done it for the last several years because the other officers gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Moore said. “To endure and keep their memory alive is what’s important. Whatever little bit we can do to help.”
Taylor, who said he had ridden for approximately six or seven years, likewise noted the importance to “keep the remembrance of the fallen officers,” and the fact that it helps their families as well.
“We typically go to Washington, D.C.,” he said, but because of the restrictions the ride had been shortened. He also shared about the organization Charlotte’s Finest Legacy and the scholarships it has for children.
“The majority of these folks (riding) are CMPD, but you have highway patrol, you have different agencies. I get to see guys that I only see once a year, and a lot of them are retiring because everybody’s starting to get up in age” he said upon seeing several this year that had retired since their last ride in 2019.
“So, I just think it’s the greatest cause, and the camaraderie,” Taylor noted about being a part of this event.
“We all worked with Sheldon,” Compton said, and “you know, obviously when he was killed, there was a huge outcry of support from the community, which was great to see, and it was refreshing to see that the community supported us like that in that time.”
Compton noted that this ride, the gathering of a group like this, there’s the camaraderie and being able to do something that’s challenging and then people seeing us drop by. “It’s a memory of the fallen officers to those people as well,” he shared.
It was noted that about 55 people, including support personnel, were participating in the event, a smaller number than usual, Moore said, which was attributed to COVID.
Assistant Chief Frank Falzone was there greeting the officers as they arrived at the station and directing them to the area where lunch was being served for all the participants. He offered his thanks to the community as he said, “we appreciate the community support. It is what keeps us getting up in the morning and putting the badge on.”
Compton, who picked up the torch to ride and honor these fallen officers, shared that he had never participated in a ride like this before. “In fact,” he noted, “I just picked up cycling just a year and half ago. It’s been great for the first morning, and I can’t wait for more.”