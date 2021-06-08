Three interns to spend summer assisting in town departments

The town of Mooresville has welcomed additional new summer interns throughout its departments for 2021.
Each of the interns, who were selected after an application and interview process, collaborates closely with town staff on in-house projects, gaining valuable experience that each of them can utilize in their future career path.
Lauren Coffey, who is currently attending the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, is working toward a degree in public policy, with a concentration in global health. During her time with the town, she is assisting the Planning & Community Development Department with their Safe Routes to School program and additional research.
North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University student Ciara Knox, who is earning her degree in criminal justice, is interning with the Mooresville Police Department and collaborating with Officer Watts. While working at the department, her focus will include training and recruitment.
Laron Locklear is interning with the town’s Utilities Department as he earns his environmental technology and management degree from North Carolina State University. He’s working with staff at the Water Treatment and Wastewater Treatment facilities, learning more about the essential lab work performed at each site and participating in the industrial pre-treatment survey process.
If you’re interested in learning more about internships at the town of Mooresville, contact the Human Resources department at 704-799-4070 or visit https://www.mooresvillenc.gov/138/Human-Resources.