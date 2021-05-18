Three local Girl Scouts volunteers receive Appreciation Award

Reinemann has been involved with Service Unit 136-Mooresville for nine years. Along with her troop leader duties, she is the VTK Specialist, assisting and training new and existing troop leaders on the volunteer toolkit, and the service unit media specialist, where she has increased activity on the service unit Facebook page by posting current service unit, council and national updates and events on a regular basis. She has also served as the service unit cookie and cupboard manager for the past three years.

McCall has been a volunteer with Service Unit-135 Iredell County for 15 years. Even though he doesn’t have a daughter in Girl Scouts, has never served as a troop leader or service team member, McCall is one of the most consistent volunteers Service Unit 135 has. He is at every service unit meeting and every event the service unit hosts. He's setting up and taking down tables, building and maintaining fires, teaching fire safety and knot tying, carrying trash out and hauling supplies, sorting cookies and driving a vehicle for the local parade.

“Volunteers are what make the Girl Scout Leadership Experience happen,” said GSCP2P Chief Operating Officer Gayle Rose. “They do so much for today’s girls — from leading troop meetings to introducing girls to new experiences to guiding them into their future. And because of them, our mission is possible.”

Do you want to be a change-maker too? To learn more about volunteering with Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, contact 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.