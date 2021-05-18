Three local Girl Scouts volunteers receive Appreciation Award

At Girl Scouts, volunteers are the heart of the organization, the change-makers who make it all possible. They lead girls to try new things and become leaders in our communities. They provide mentorship to girls as they grow. And over the past year, they have helped girls face challenging times and come out stronger. In short, Girl Scout volunteers help to make our world a better place.
Each spring, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) has the honor of recognizing these exceptional volunteers during the organization’s annual meeting. This year, GSCP2P held a virtual town hall meeting in lieu of an in-person event and volunteers were recognized during the program.
Three people from Iredell County received the Appreciation Award, which recognizes a registered Girl Scout adult who has delivered outstanding service to at least one geographic area or program delivery audience.
Cliff McCall of Troutman and Kim Kerr and Vicki Reinemann, both of Mooresville, received the award.
Kerr has been a volunteer in Service Unit 136-Mooresville for six years. Along with troop leader responsibilities, she has also served as the service unit fall product manager and new leader coach/mentor for the past three years. Kerr leads and plans numerous service unit recruitment nights and rallies, as well as service unit programs throughout the year. She is always ready to promote the great things Girl Scouts are doing and actively pushes the council’s Media Girls and STEM programs at service unit meetings.
Reinemann has been involved with Service Unit 136-Mooresville for nine years. Along with her troop leader duties, she is the VTK Specialist, assisting and training new and existing troop leaders on the volunteer toolkit, and the service unit media specialist, where she has increased activity on the service unit Facebook page by posting current service unit, council and national updates and events on a regular basis. She has also served as the service unit cookie and cupboard manager for the past three years.
McCall has been a volunteer with Service Unit-135 Iredell County for 15 years. Even though he doesn’t have a daughter in Girl Scouts, has never served as a troop leader or service team member, McCall is one of the most consistent volunteers Service Unit 135 has. He is at every service unit meeting and every event the service unit hosts. He's setting up and taking down tables, building and maintaining fires, teaching fire safety and knot tying, carrying trash out and hauling supplies, sorting cookies and driving a vehicle for the local parade.
“Volunteers are what make the Girl Scout Leadership Experience happen,” said GSCP2P Chief Operating Officer Gayle Rose. “They do so much for today’s girls — from leading troop meetings to introducing girls to new experiences to guiding them into their future. And because of them, our mission is possible.”
Do you want to be a change-maker too? To learn more about volunteering with Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, contact 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.