Three Mooresville fires deemed arson; under investigation

In the span of 12 days, three fires struck the Mill Village community in Mooresville. The fires, determined to be arson, are under investigation by detectives with the Mooresville Police Department and fire marshals from Mooresville Fire-Rescue.

As a result of the fires, three outbuildings/storage sheds were destroyed along with the contents inside.

One of the fires, on April 9, also caused significant damage to three homes which were occupied at the time of the fire.

Investigators are asking the public for any information that might lead to solving these cases.

“Anytime there’s a fire and it leaves a person’s possessions damaged or destroyed, it’s a terrible event,” explains Mooresville Fire Marshal Geoff Woolard. “What’s even more concerning with these fires is that one of them could have been a tragedy because the three homes that were damaged had people inside at the time of the fire. The worst part is that someone started these fires on purpose.”

Safety officials ask anyone with information about the fires to call Mooresville-South Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-658-9056.

Individuals can also submit an anonymous tip online by visiting https://www.msicrimestoppers.com/.