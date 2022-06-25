Three Mooresville Girl Scouts earn Silver Award with community projects

Three Girl Scouts (Cadette level) from Troop 13036 in Mooresville earned their Silver Awards after completing community service projects in the area.

The Silver Award, which requires a minimum of 50 hours of community service, is earned after a Scout identifies a need in the community, plans a project, and leads the project (including any fundraising).

While each Cadette worked on their own project independently, they joined together in the fundraising.

Lucy O’Neill and Zoey Mazzara, both 14, and Catherine McAdams, 13, began their projects by first reflecting on their community and what they might be able to do to contribute in a meaningful way.

Lucy noticed the easy access to feminine hygiene products at school were problematic and wanted to address these issues. Zoey was passionate about creating a project involving law enforcement, and Catherine wanted to increase opportunities for book exchange in the community.

The three held a fundraiser last fall in front of Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mooresville, where each prepared their own products to sell and raise money for their projects. Lucy made jewelry, Zoey sold paintings, and Catherine sold baked goods. With these funds and donations, their projects to earn their Silver Award could be completed.

Period Project

Lucy’s project, Period Project, was dedicated to making girls feel more comfortable about their periods, while also aimed at helping those who might be in period poverty. Period poverty is when a girl does not have access to pads or tampons and has not had proper education about periods. Her family may not be financially able to purchase pads so she may have to free bleed until she can get another supply of pads. When planning her project, Lucy also considered that a girl may have been taught that her period is shameful, no one wants to be around her when she is on it, or she may feel embarrassed because she has to ask someone for tampons in front of others. Lucy’s passion was to make supplies easily available in the student bathrooms so that they do not have to go to the office to get supplies. Lucy was thoughtful in the needs of the students and provided a variety of sizes of pads and tampons so to have options and choose the one that works better for them.

Lucy reached out to the principal, nurse, and president of the PTO at The Brawley School to present the idea for her project. Once she had their approval, she purchased supplies, obtained containers for the supplies and placed them in the student bathrooms. A staff member attached the containers to the wall in the bathrooms to make space for the supplies. For Period Project to be sustainable, Lucy spoke with the nurse to assist. The nurse will choose three students one from each grade (sixth, seventh, and eighth) to monitor supplies and let her know when they are low. A flyer has also been created for the school to share requesting donations of supplies from other families or for them to share for future reference.

Books in the Park

Catherine noticed there was not a Little Free Library at Cornelius Road Park and with many people utilizing the park, thought it would be a good addition. She loves reading and wanted to create something for the community so that others can share and enjoy books with one another.

After contacting the Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department to obtain approval for the project, she began planning. Catherine decided to build two libraries at the park, one for adults and one at a lower height for children. Catherine received a generous donation of materials from Lowe’s Home Improvement to build the libraries. She supplemented with the funds raised from the bake sale.

Catherine identified that there were learning opportunities in leadership including coordinating the project as a whole, learning how to use tools not used before, and balancing school with project needs. She asked her father for help and guidance in building the libraries as this was a more complicated building project than she initially anticipated. Catherine happily explained that she is now able to use a drill, saw, chisel and work with concrete.

Catherine has returned to the park a couple of times to fill the libraries. She purchased some books at Goodwill and received donations from others. Catherine will continue to monitor the needs of the Little Free Libraries at the park. She hopes the community will enjoy the leave-a-book/ take-a-book exchange the Little Free Libraries provide for years to come.

Paws on Patrol

Zoey wanted to recognize the hard work and dedication of local law enforcement. Zoey is the daughter of a 20-year veteran New York City police officer, who is also a Trade Center Ground Zero first responder. It was important to Zoey to show her appreciation for officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities. She raised money, gathered materials including blankets and fleece that she fashioned into rope toys for the Mooresville Police Department K-9 Unit. Zoey worked with Sgt. Dan Walther to present the gifts to the K-9s and their officer partners.

Zoey raised funds for her project, made certain to choose cloth that was not toxic to dogs, and carefully prepared the items for the Mooresville Police Department K-9 Unit. Zoey enjoyed delivering the items to the K-9 Unit and interacting with the dogs as well. She shared, “I am proud of the work I put into completing Paws on Patrol. One of the greatest successes was seeing the dogs enjoy the toys from the moment I gave the toys to them. I loved how they went crazy with the toys and how they loved them. I think it is nice to see them have some fun after working so hard all day.”

Zoey also reflected on the time it took to complete the project. She recognized the value of how we spend our time and balancing all aspects of life. She shared that she learned that making time for community service in addition to work/ school and luxuries is important.

These three projects added something to the community that was not there previously. The leadership skills utilized also provided opportunities for personal challenge and growth for each Cadette. While their projects are different, Catherine, Lucy, and Zoey hope that what they have designed will be enjoyed by others.