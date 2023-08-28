Mooresville residents Haley Martin, Jonas Simmons and Kelson Walker recently returned from serving full-time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Missionaries for the church teach others about the gospel of Jesus Christ, study scripture, and volunteer in the community. The church currently has 68,000 missionaries serving world-wide. Martin, who served in the Arizona Phoenix and Arizona Flagstaff Missions, said, “I gained a deeper understanding of the atonement of Jesus Christ, what His suffering and sacrifice means for me, and the importance and process of repenting. I also learned to love others as Christ does.”

For Simmons, who served in the Arizona Tucson Mission, developing the ability to converse with strangers and getting to know and appreciate them individually, are life skills he’ll always value. “I learned the importance of not being afraid to share my beliefs with others, and that we are all children of God,” he said.

Walker, who served in the Illinois Chicago mission, stated that one of the most valuable lessons he learned while serving was becoming comfortable with being uncomfortable. He shared, “Being a missionary put me in positions and situations I never experienced before and I’m grateful for that. Because of those opportunities I learned lessons that helped me rely on my Savior and I learned to get through hard times.”

Immediate plans for all three of these young adults include heading to Provo, Utah this fall to attend Brigham Young University to continue their education. Simmons is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering, Walker in sports management, and Martin is currently undeclared.

All are welcome to attend worship services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 148 Lazy Lane in Mooresville on Sundays at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.