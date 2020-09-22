Three new tenants leasing space at Langtree LKN

LangTree LKN has announced the addition of three new tenants that have collectively leased nearly 7,000 square feet of space.
The Enchanted Olive, which just moved into a 1,520 square-foot space, offers customers an opportunity to sample more than 35 different varieties of extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars and specialty oils from award-winning producers around the world. Part of the fun at this try-before-you-buy retail concept is learning how to create amazing dressings, marinades and sauces right in the store. “There’s nothing quite like our customer experience. We are totally dedicated to guiding customers through a personalized tasting experience that helps them make their selections based on individual style, tastes and needs,” said Enchanted Olive owner Shannon Barker.
Ghostface Brewing, which has its main taproom and Beer Lab near Downtown Mooresville, is bringing its new concept Scratch Kitchen to a 1,815 square-foot space at LangTree LKN. Scratch Kitchen is a gastropub with a focus on fresh ingredients combined to create made-from-scratch selections. From its food and desserts to beer and cocktails, Ghostface Brewing’s new guest experience will cater to craft beverage enthusiasts and foodies alike. “It’s a brand new, unique concept in the area, and we’re looking forward to having as much fun with our food as we do with our brews when we open at LangTree,” said Michael Cuddy, one of the owners.
The last of the trio of new tenants is Lilly & Grace, occupying a 3,086 space dedicated to bringing the future of home furnishings to Lake Norman. Their team is known for offering big-city lifestyle brands that include lines from Ro Sham Beaux, Robin Bruce, Rowe, Uttermost, The Bramble Company, Summer Classics and many more. “We are dedicated to creating inspired living through high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style. Our ongoing goal is to prioritize your vision for your home and help you create a unique space that helps bring your home to life,” said Lilly & Grace co-owner Robyn Ford.
LangTree LKN is located at exit 31 off Interstate 77.
