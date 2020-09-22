Three new tenants leasing space at Langtree LKN

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LangTree LKN has announced the addition of three new tenants that have collectively leased nearly 7,000 square feet of space.

The Enchanted Olive, which just moved into a 1,520 square-foot space, offers customers an opportunity to sample more than 35 different varieties of extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars and specialty oils from award-winning producers around the world. Part of the fun at this try-before-you-buy retail concept is learning how to create amazing dressings, marinades and sauces right in the store. “There’s nothing quite like our customer experience. We are totally dedicated to guiding customers through a personalized tasting experience that helps them make their selections based on individual style, tastes and needs,” said Enchanted Olive owner Shannon Barker.