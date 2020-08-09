Three Scouts recognized for attaining the Eagle Scout Award

Boy Scout Troop 169 held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor to recognize three new Eagle Scouts an Aug. 1.
The Eagle Scout Award is the highest attainable rank in the Boy Scouts of America and requires a lengthy review process where less than 4% of Scouts attain the rank, mostly because the requirements necessary to achieve the Eagle Scout rank take years to fulfill. The ceremony was held in the backyard of the Ben Gress residence, home of one of the Eagle Scouts.
To become an Eagle Scout, each Scout had to perform an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, fundraises for and manages. It must also benefit a segment of the community. Gress built 10 each of bat houses, bee houses, purple martins, northern flickers, and Carolina chickadee birdhouses for the recreation department of the Town of Mooresville to help sustain the endangered population of endemic species and serve as a live teaching guide for outdoor education courses.
Parker Gamble built a residential handicap ramp that benefited both the resident and the Mooresville Fire Department. The resident was able to be more mobile which freed up the fire department who made frequent house calls to help the resident out of their home.
Carter Gamble built and installed 10 LED solar powered light poles for the South Iredell Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot.
Gress graduated from Lake Norman High School and will attend Appalachian State in the fall. Carter Gamble graduated from Mooresville High School and will attend NC State in the fall. Parker Gamble will be a junior at Mooresville High School. These young men were supported in their Eagle journey by Victor Johnston, their past Scoutmaster, and Mark Bindus, their current Scoutmaster for Troop 169, and bring the total of Eagle Scouts in Troop 169 to six in the past three years. Troop 169 is based in Mooresville and sponsored by Prospect Presbyterian Church.
