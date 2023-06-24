LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that tickets for the second evening presentation of the Grandfather Presents 2023 speaker series are on sale now. On July 13, two-time Emmy Award-winning television personality Samantha Brown will share her unique experiences traveling the globe.

The new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the event. Guests will get to experience a “night at the museum” atmosphere, the speaker presentation and book-signing/”meet-and-greet” opportunities.

This season’s Grandfather Presents roster has an emphasis on those who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around exploration, nature and conservation. Following Brown, the lineup includes:

David Sibley, ornithologist, author and illustrator — Aug. 31

Dr. Baker Perry, Appalachian State University Geography professor and National Geographic explorer — Sept. 7

Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC-TV — Sept. 21

The series features Saturday afternoon presentations focused on nature, adventure or conservation-related topics on a local or regional scale, as well.

Brown started her TV career at the Travel Channel, where for more than 15 years, she created many iconic travel series, including “Great Hotels,” “Passport to Europe,” “Great Weekends” and “Samantha Brown’s Asia.”

Throughout the last 20 years, she has traveled around the world visiting more than 250 cities in 75 countries and 45 U.S. states, creating more than 200 hours of engaging and informative television programming along the way.

In 2018, Brown moved from Travel Channel to PBS, and her new show there, “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” quickly became the highest-rated travel program on public television. In 2019, she earned two Emmy Awards (Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program and Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program). In “Places to Love,” she finds the destinations, experiences and, most importantly, the people who make you feel like you belong to a place, and not just a consumer passing through.

“Grandfather Mountain is thrilled to host someone who has such a deep passion for travel and telling the unique stories of the people and places she encounters along the way,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Brown takes such a thoughtful approach, visits destinations responsibly and helps create a strong connection with her audience through her rich storytelling. We appreciate her taking the time to visit us on the mountain, and we can’t wait for the opportunity to hear stories from her experiences.”

Schedule: July 13

8 a.m.: Grandfather Mountain opens for the day and “VIP” ticket holders allowed access to the park

4:45 p.m.: “Regular” ticket holders allowed to enter the park and welcome to explore the Conservation Campus (Wilson Center, Mildred the Bear Environmental Habitats and more) prior to the speaker presentation

4:45-5:45 p.m.: Check-in for all event attendees at the front entrance of the Wilson Center

5-5:30 p.m.: “VIP” Reception in the Sunroom of the Wilson Center (VIP ticket holders only)

5:45-6:45 p.m.: Speaker presentation in the Classroom in the Clouds

6:45-7:30 p.m.: “Meet-and-Greet” with speaker

7:45 p.m.: Park should be clear of all Grandfather Presents guests

Event tickets

New in 2023, two levels of tickets are available for the Thursday night Grandfather Presents programs. A “VIP” ticket includes park admission for the day and a special reception with the speaker, while a more cost-effective “regular” ticket includes only the presentation and “meet-and-greet” after the event.

“VIP” tickets for this event are sold out, but regular tickets are available for purchase.

Adult tickets are $25 and $20 for Bridge Club members. Children, ages 12 and under, are admitted free to the event, with a maximum of four free children permitted per purchase. Tickets are on sale online now. To learn more about “Grandfather Presents: Samantha Brown” and to purchase tickets, visit www.grandfather.com/event/samantha-brown.

To learn more about the Grandfather Presents speaker series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.