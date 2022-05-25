Tillis speaks at Lake Norman Chamber luncheon

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis addressed members of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce last week at Northstone Country Club in Huntersville.
More than 100 business and community leaders attended the event presented by First National Bank.
Tillis discussed his support for the $40 billion Ukraine assistance aid Congress passed this past week, the impact rising inflation and gas prices are having on North Carolina families, and his work to address the ongoing border crisis. He also spoke at length about his role in crafting the recent bipartisan infrastructure package and how it will help North Carolinians.