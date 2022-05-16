Tillis to speak at Lake Norman chamber luncheon

United States Sen. Thom Tillis will be the featured speaker at the Legislative Power Luncheon hosted by the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce on May 20 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at NorthStone Country Club in Huntersville.

Tillis is expected to address the economy, specifically inflation and fiscal policy, as well as border security, the war in Ukraine, and the 2022 midterms.

The luncheon is open to all. Cost for the event will be $30 per person for Lake Norman chamber members and $40 for nonmembers, which includes a plated lunch, networking and program. The luncheon is presented by First National Bank.

Register online at www.lakenormanchamber.org or call 704-892-1922 until sold out. No registrations will be accepted at the door.