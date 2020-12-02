‘Tis the season at Grandfather Mountain

The foundation’s Fulfilling Promises campaign is underway, and funds raised through donations will help create a new Conservation Campus to share the wonders of Grandfather to more visitors more broadly and deeply than ever before.

Through these new facilities, which will nearly double the size of the park’s current nature museum, guests will gain an even greater appreciation of nature and become even more passionate about protecting and preserving it.

Charitable giving also benefits the park’s many educational programs and initiatives, such as the Field Trip Scholarship Fund in memory of Nathan Pribble, which helps groups from underfunded schools come to Grandfather Mountain’s “classroom in the clouds.”

Those hoping to contribute in their or someone’s else’s name may do so by visiting www.grandfather.com/donate, which allows them to sponsor a particular project, such as the Fulfilling Promises campaign, or donate to a cause of their choosing.

