To all of you SROs out there, thank you

Iredell-Statesville Schools just got out for the summer, and it is always sort of a bittersweet time to me. It is the beginning of summer, which I love, but it is also the end of something, and the reminder of time marching onward. I feel like we just get into a routine when it is time for EOGs, awards ceremonies and the last day of school.

This week, as we were winding down the school year, it occurred to me how fortunate we are to have school resource officers (SROs) in schools these days. When I was in school, there were no officers in any schools. Gradually, over time, SROs started being assigned to high schools. Then later, middle schools. And eventually even elementary schools.

I cannot say enough how grateful I am, as we all should be, for these SROs. Not only are they the first line of defense for the safety of our children, but they are also an important part of the school community. They help maintain order on a daily basis; sometimes just their presence calms dicey situations. They are friendly faces for children during stressful times, when just a smile or a kind word goes a long way.

It takes a special officer to be an SRO. These officers attend training sessions geared specifically toward juvenile law and issues in schools, in addition to their regular law enforcement training and education. And SROs do not just work for their respective law enforcement agencies; they also have to coordinate with school administrators. And as if interacting with hundreds of students and school staff were not enough, they also have to deal with parents! (Parents, you know how you, I mean we, are.)

In the unfortunate event that a crime does occur in school, SROs work with my office and with Juvenile Justice to ensure that we have the information needed to make decisions about cases and to be able to prosecute them.

I have had the pleasure of serving on the Mooresville/South Iredell Crimestoppers Board for about 15 years now, and I have learned through that experience that when SROs develop strong relationships with students, schools are safer places to be. Because when the SROs have relationships with their students, the students trust them. And when the students trust them, they let them know when things are going on at school that should not be. Sometimes that is in the form of a Crimestoppers tip, and sometimes it is just a general conversation that lets the SRO know to be on the lookout for a specific issue or problem.

To all of you SROs out there, thank you. You mean a lot to students, parents, school staff, and, oh yeah, prosecutors. You keep our children safe, and you support them at the same time. Have a great summer, and we look forward to seeing you around campus next year.

Sarah Kirkman is the District Attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties.