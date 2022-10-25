'Today is a very special day': Two honored in ceremony for their contributions to MCC and community

Mitchell Community College’s Mooresville campus has made several additions to their buildings, and a dedication ceremony was held to mark those special changes as well as to honor the two people the buildings were named after.

During the Oct. 18 event, these buildings were dedicated noting their new names — the Sara Tice Building and the George Whitfield Brawley Jr. Building. The lettering on each was placed on the buildings the previous week, noted Mitchell Community College President Dr. Tim Brewer. On this occasion, the plaques and photos were unveiled and Tice and Brawley were recognized for their many contributions to the college, the community and the county.

Tice, Brawley and their family members, along with members of the MCC staff and faculty and many additional special guests gathered for the ceremony held in the classroom building on the local campus.

Dr. Ralph Bentley, chair of the Mitchell Community College Board of Trustees, opened the ceremony with a word of welcome to everyone noting that this was a “great occasion … honoring two of the great people of Iredell County and particularly all of the things they have done for Mitchell Community College through the years.”

Bentley and Brewer shared some of the accomplishments for Tice and Brawley; however, as Brewer noted, “it is very difficult to capture in a short ceremony like this all of the accomplishments that these two individuals have made.

“Today, we acknowledge and celebrate the work of Sara Tice and George W. Brawley Jr., each Mooresville natives, whose work surrounds us in the brick and mortar of these campuses and in the many individuals who have been positively affected by their tremendous work.”

Tice and Brawley are recipients of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor in this state, and both are graduates of Mooresville High School, which, Brewer noted, “once sat on this very site and in fact, the old gymnasium, soon to be honored with George’s name is where they each participated in high school athletics.”

Additional accomplishments shared during the ceremony about Tice included her being the first woman chair of the board of the Iredell County commissioners and her serving for 18 years on that board.

“In her tenure, she tirelessly led the commissioners in making Iredell County a better place to live,” Brewer said. “In her 12 years of service on the board of trustees here at the college, she was instrumental in the growth of this campus and assuring student success.”

He also noted multiple achievements about Brawley mentioning that he became a member of the Mooresville Graded School District board in 1965 and served for 18 years in that capacity. He has served for more than 40 years as a member of the board of trustee at Mitchell Community College.

“He was also instrumental in the growth of this campus while making sure that there was access and opportunities to each and every one of our students,” Brewer shared.

Following his comments, he dedicated the two buildings on behalf of the board of trustees, faculty, staff and students.

“This classroom building, where students meet and gather to better themselves and where our faculty and staff provide high quality educational opportunities, is named and dedicated in honor of Sara Tice,” Brewer said, “and the old gymnasium, also known as the student services building, where we meet students with open doors so that they begin the process of enrolling and being supported by the college, is named and dedicated in honor of George W. Brawley Jr.”

Marla Harris, dean of the Mooresville campus, came forward to unveil the plaques and photos of the two honorees. The plaques, it was noted, would be placed in the lobby of each respective building.

The inscriptions of plaques were also read, noting many additional contributions the pair has made for the college and surrounding community.

For Tice, it read: “In recognition for the leadership and vision of Sara Haire Tice to Mitchell Community College and Iredell County. Ms. Tice was the first female Chairman of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, the Mooresville South Iredell Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Corporation. She was instrumental in the construction of Lake Norman High School, the relocation of Lowe’s Corporation to Mooresville, and the revitalization and renovation of Mooresville’s Lowrance Hospital into what it is today, the Government Center South. Her commitment to the students, faculty and staff of the College in their pursuit of excellence in education is a testimony to her years of public service.”

Likewise, for Brawley it read: “In recognition for his dedication and leadership to public education at both the K-12 and community college levels. His long-time service on the Mitchell Community College Board of Trustees was marked by new programs and services including Career and College Promise, the construction and renovation of the downtown Mooresville Campus, and the establishment of the Mitchell Community College Foundation and Endowment for Excellence. The Foundation has awarded millions of dollars to support student needs, scholarships, professional development and new educational programs. Mr. Brawley’s lifelong contributions to education set a high standard for public service and volunteerism.”

The ceremony concluded with the honorees sharing a few remarks about the day. Both expressed their thanks to all who were present for the occasion.

“Words cannot express the surprise it was. I will always be grateful to you for this honor,” said Tice. “I would like to express my gratitude to everyone here for all they’ve done for me over the years.”

Gratitude for those who have supported him in Mooresville and Iredell County, especially in education was shared by Brawley.

“Education is the greatest thing that is available to each and every one of us, and I congratulate those who teach every day to our students,” he said. “Thank you each and every one.”

A reception followed the ceremony, and all were invited to enjoy the refreshments and time to visit with the honorees. Student ambassadors were on hand to provide tours of the buildings as well.