Deborah Corriher, a Mooresville resident, wanted some fresh homegrown tomatoes, so she decided to plant one singular tomato plant. As it started to grow, she noticed that it was growing up instead of producing any tomatoes. She has finally started getting a few tomatoes but take a look at this plant. This photo was shared showing Corriher pointing to the plant, which is growing up on the roof of the house.
Tomato plant reaches for the roof
