 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tomato plant reaches for the roof

  • 0
Tomato plant

Deborah Corriher, a Mooresville resident, wanted some fresh homegrown tomatoes, so she decided to plant one singular tomato plant. As it started to grow, she noticed that it was growing up instead of producing any tomatoes. She has finally started getting a few tomatoes but take a look at this plant. This photo was shared showing Corriher pointing to the plant, which is growing up on the roof of the house.

 Submitted photo

Deborah Corriher, a Mooresville resident, wanted some fresh homegrown tomatoes, so she decided to plant one singular tomato plant. As it started to grow, she noticed that it was growing up instead of producing any tomatoes. She has finally started getting a few tomatoes but take a look at this plant. This photo was shared showing Corriher pointing to the plant, which is growing up on the roof of the house.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New doctors joins medical group

New doctors joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Tall Oaks welcomes Dr. Jasmin Aldridge. She joins Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, nurse practitioner Mere…

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents