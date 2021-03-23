'Too old to get nervous': At close to 100 years old, Vera Webster didn't hesitate to get vaccine

Across the country, there is a fair amount of trepidation when it comes to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, there was no hesitation for Vera Webster when it came time for her to get her shot.

“I’m 99-and-a-half years old,” she said. “I’m too old to get nervous.”

Webster, a former teacher at Statesville High School, received her second dose of the vaccine Sunday morning at Iredell Memorial Hospital and was eager to get the word out to the Statesville community to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

“I think everybody should take care when there’s some kind of epidemic or pandemic,” Webster said. “If there’s a situation like we have now, I feel like it’s an obligation that everyone should get the shot to save as many lives as possible.

“There should be no ifs, ands, or buts about it.”

Webster was one of many to receive the vaccine over the weekend at Iredell Memorial Hospital. The clinics have vaccinated well over 30,000 people since they began holding clinics in January. More than 10,000 of those are people who have received both doses.