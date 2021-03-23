 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Too old to get nervous': At close to 100 years old, Vera Webster didn't hesitate to get vaccine
View Comments
featured

'Too old to get nervous': At close to 100 years old, Vera Webster didn't hesitate to get vaccine

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Across the country, there is a fair amount of trepidation when it comes to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, there was no hesitation for Vera Webster when it came time for her to get her shot.

“I’m 99-and-a-half years old,” she said. “I’m too old to get nervous.”

Webster, a former teacher at Statesville High School, received her second dose of the vaccine Sunday morning at Iredell Memorial Hospital and was eager to get the word out to the Statesville community to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

“I think everybody should take care when there’s some kind of epidemic or pandemic,” Webster said. “If there’s a situation like we have now, I feel like it’s an obligation that everyone should get the shot to save as many lives as possible.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“There should be no ifs, ands, or buts about it.”

Webster was one of many to receive the vaccine over the weekend at Iredell Memorial Hospital. The clinics have vaccinated well over 30,000 people since they began holding clinics in January. More than 10,000 of those are people who have received both doses.

Over the years, Webster has volunteered much of her time to Iredell Memorial Hospital, knitting more than 100 afghans, scarves, shawls, and blankets each year for a time as a full-time volunteer.

Now, as someone who has been fully inoculated against COVID-19, she wants to encourage others to do the same.

“I feel satisfied that I’ve done my share, my part,” she said. “Whatever I can do to influence is my way showing the way I think we all should handle the situation of killing this virus.”

View Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics