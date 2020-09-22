× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the young and the young at heart.

Mooresville’s Mazeppa Park facility catered to the needs and wants of just such a diversified group over the course of this past weekend.

The combination softball/baseball side of the site’s multi-purpose playing center was filled to the brim and beyond with play on both fronts being conducted by youth and adult participants alike.

On the largest of the four fields in place used to host such affairs, action unfolded in the form of baseball being played by some of the oldest age groups in place in the Top Gun Sports program.

Doing so in the form of showcase travel-tournament team competition involving players from the parent organization’s 16-and-under and 15-U age divisions, baseball games were held practically non-stop in scheduled two-hour time limit increments on host Mazeppa Park’s Field 4 on both Saturday and Sunday.

A host of teams comprised of players filling the respective age division brackets appeared in numerous games both days as part of a Top Gun-sanctioned final summer season showdown send-off that also included the use of additional sites situated elsewhere across the region.