For the young and the young at heart.
Mooresville’s Mazeppa Park facility catered to the needs and wants of just such a diversified group over the course of this past weekend.
The combination softball/baseball side of the site’s multi-purpose playing center was filled to the brim and beyond with play on both fronts being conducted by youth and adult participants alike.
On the largest of the four fields in place used to host such affairs, action unfolded in the form of baseball being played by some of the oldest age groups in place in the Top Gun Sports program.
Doing so in the form of showcase travel-tournament team competition involving players from the parent organization’s 16-and-under and 15-U age divisions, baseball games were held practically non-stop in scheduled two-hour time limit increments on host Mazeppa Park’s Field 4 on both Saturday and Sunday.
A host of teams comprised of players filling the respective age division brackets appeared in numerous games both days as part of a Top Gun-sanctioned final summer season showdown send-off that also included the use of additional sites situated elsewhere across the region.
Meanwhile, taking place on each of the site’s three adjoining fields all featuring much smaller dimensions designed to host younger-level play as well as cater to adult-level groups, the United States Specialty Sports Association staged an all-in-one-day men’s slow-pitch softball tournament.
A double-digit total of teams hailing from several states convened on the site for play taking place on three of the host park’s fields. All teams in the field were guaranteed a minimum of three games apiece as part of a format that was also used to crown an overall champion in various divisions of play.
The action served to continue a trend on the part of the Mooresville Recreation Department location that has sprang to life over the past month following the lifting of limited sanctions surrounding COVID-19.
In keeping with safety-related practices and protocols remaining in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, both attractions held at Mazeppa were conducted using all required and recommended precautions related to health concerns of all involved, players and followers alike.
