Top of the Lake-Mooresville Rotary Club donates $20,000 for water project in Haiti

Recently a group of women from Anse Pirogue told the club that their daily life is difficult because of the lack of water. Often, they do not have enough water even to prepare meals for their families.The need for water was addressed several times without success.The residents were provided with a reservoir in each house to collect the rainwater for their daily use However, during the dry season access to water becomes a challenge as the reservoir can dry up during said season. Due to climatic changes, the dry season has been extended and the lack of water is often at a crisis level. The next village where water can be found is located about 7 miles away. The residents have expressed the need to address the water problems that prevent them from feeding their families, cleaning their houses and washing their clothes. “Water is life” they confirm.