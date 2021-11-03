Top of the Lake Rotary to treat veterans to breakfast on Nov. 11

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
In recognition of Veterans Day, the Top of the Lake Rotary will honor local veterans with a free dine-in breakfast catered by Victory Lanes. The breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the American Legion Hall, 1450 N. Main St., Mooresville.
Breakfast will also be provided for one guest of each veteran. An RSVP is required by Nov. 8 and can be found at http://victorylanes.com/…/top-of-the-lake-rotary…/form.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.