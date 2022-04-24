Top Shelf Fishin' Festival: Veterans treated to day of angling on Lake Norman

Men and women lined up in the parking lot of the Pinnacle Access Area in Mooresville, each carrying a bag of the accomplishments of their day. For the better part of the previous eight hours, those men and women had been out on Lake Norman, casting a line to try and find the biggest fish.

Despite the early rise and the long hours on a fishing boat, the disabled veterans that stood in line were all smiles, talking and laughing while they waited to have their catch of the day weighed in.

In the end, it was Will Stewart who came back ashore with the biggest haul, but there was no money or prizes handed out. For the veterans, just the day on the water, relaxing and catching fish with a professional fisherman, was all they could have hoped for and more.

“It means the world to us to see them smiling and give them a chance to see their buddies,” Terry Snyder, founder of Operation North State, said. “It’s really a homerun. The fish they catch are just icing on the cake.”

Operation North State (ONS), a nonprofit organization providing military support services in North Carolina, brought their annual Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival to Lake Norman on Thursday, giving more than 60 veterans the opportunity to join a professional fisherman out on the water for a day at no cost to the veterans.

“We specialize in recreational therapy,” Snyder said of ONS. “We just want to give these veterans a chance to do something that they may not otherwise get a chance to do.”

The veterans set out with their assigned pro between 6 and 7 a.m. Thursday and returned to the Pinnacle Access Area around 2 p.m. While on the water, some pairs caught as many as 40 fish, keeping the biggest to be weighed at the end of the day. After weigh-ins were complete, the fish were released back into the water.

Of the host boaters, many compete in tournaments locally and nationally, so there was no lack of experience in helping the veterans reel in big hauls.

“These events require host boaters to run,” Snyder said. “We’ve got an abundance of those guys that are willing to be a part of this in the Lake Norman area. That’s why we come back.”

Snyder, who also called Lake Norman one of the best fisheries in the state, has been hosting events on Lake Norman for more than a decade and has no plan to stop anytime soon.

“The community here gives us so much support,” Snyder said. “The community in Mooresville really gets behind us and helps us put this on.”

Many local businesses, such as Niagara Bottling, Brooklyn Boys Pizzeria, Tobo’s Bistro, and Iron Thunder Saloon offered their support to the event, whether monetarily or through food donations to help supply the banquet that the veterans were treated to after the fishing concluded.