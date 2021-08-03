Town board approves rezoning for Queens Landing

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing, the well-known lakefront marina and entertainment venue soon to be under new ownership and undergoing major renovation plans.
The board also unanimously approved a town zoning establishment of Corridor Mixed Use, or CMX, to the 6.6 acre-parcel at 1459 River Highway. McKee Hospitality Group, LLC is under contract to purchase Queens Landing from Deborah B. Harwell, executor of the estate of Jack R. Williams. Previously, the parcel was zoned Iredell County General Business, or GB.
The property has an assessed $4.5 million value in tax revenue and would generate $26,212 annually in tax revenue if left as it currently is, but the applicant’s renovation plans will substantially increase tax revenue, said Town Transportation Planner Erika Martin.
“The improved property will have significant economic impact to the community with projected annual revenues in the millions with a significant tax base to the town,” said Dan Brewer, with ESP Associates, who represented the developer Monday.
Brewer said Cliff McKee, founder of McKee Hospitality Group, plans to make $13 million in investments to Queen’s Landing and change the name to Moores Point. Renovations include adding three proposed restaurants, including a full-service Southern cuisine restaurant, a fast-casual cafe offering sandwiches and salads and an outdoor bar and grill, Brewer said. There will also be a floating bar on Lake Norman for boats, Brewer said. The venue will also have an outdoor green space with a stage for live music and a big TV screen for family movie nights and sporting events. The marina’s two ships, the Catawba Queen and The Lady of the Lake, will be totally refurbished, Brewer said. More parking will be added and they will offer boat, canoe and kayak rentals, he said.
“It’s modernizing what was there before,” said Brewer. “It used to be a place to go. When we were younger, that’s where everybody went.”
The venue will offer more than 30 salaried positions with up to 200 full-time and part-time employees, Brewer said.
The applicant sought annexation and a utility request for the property because the property will be gutted and therefore needs a new sprinkler system which the current system doesn’t provide, Brewer said. The town has no plans to extend sewer service to this property, town documents said.
During a public hearing on the annexation and utility extension request, only one person spoke. Sherri Flower, who lives on Manitoba Lane, said she lives about 100 yards from Queens Landing. Flower said Queens Landing has been very cooperative with the Pinnacle Shores subdivision for more than 20 years. However, traffic on N.C. 150 is currently a problem, she said.
“The traffic on 150 is notorious and I don’t see that this is going to improve it,” Flower said. “What are going to do with the roads at that point?”
Brewer said a traffic study will be done and that a definite worry is the delayed progress of the state Department of Transportation’s widening of N.C. 150 now pushed out several years.
Commissioner Bobby Compton said he believed town staff should start looking at building another fire station on N.C. 150 because places like Queens Landing, and other potential development, can’t solely rely on the nearest fire station, No. 2 and mutual aid.
“This is just the beginning,” said Compton. “We want to be ahead of it. Let’s plan.”
In other business, the Board of Commissioners approved:
A conditional/special use permit request for 107 Legacy Villages Blvd. to allow for the development of 15 multi-family residential units.
A utility extension request from Robin and Fannie Gray and Jan and William Freshwater III for 95 acres off Bridges Farm Road that have already been annexed into the town .
A voluntary annexation and utility extension request for six acres of property located at the intersection of Briarhill Road and Kennerly Avenue for the construction of 41 townhomes.
The voluntary annexation and utility extension request for five acres of property located at 153 Crossrail Road for the construction of 68 townhomes.