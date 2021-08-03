Town board approves rezoning for Queens Landing

“It’s modernizing what was there before,” said Brewer. “It used to be a place to go. When we were younger, that’s where everybody went.”

The venue will offer more than 30 salaried positions with up to 200 full-time and part-time employees, Brewer said.

The applicant sought annexation and a utility request for the property because the property will be gutted and therefore needs a new sprinkler system which the current system doesn’t provide, Brewer said. The town has no plans to extend sewer service to this property, town documents said.

During a public hearing on the annexation and utility extension request, only one person spoke. Sherri Flower, who lives on Manitoba Lane, said she lives about 100 yards from Queens Landing. Flower said Queens Landing has been very cooperative with the Pinnacle Shores subdivision for more than 20 years. However, traffic on N.C. 150 is currently a problem, she said.

“The traffic on 150 is notorious and I don’t see that this is going to improve it,” Flower said. “What are going to do with the roads at that point?”

Brewer said a traffic study will be done and that a definite worry is the delayed progress of the state Department of Transportation’s widening of N.C. 150 now pushed out several years.