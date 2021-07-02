Town cemetery office makes move

In an ongoing effort to streamline the Town of Mooresville’s services, the Town’s Cemetery Office will move from the Finance Department at Town Hall to Parks & Recreation Administration, 418 Carpenter Ave.

Parks & Recreation Director Pam Reidy said the change was made to bring cemetery operations and maintenance under one department, so that residents can receive more efficient service. In-person assistance will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend service is available during the same hours by calling 704-662-7941.