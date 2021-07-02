 Skip to main content
Town cemetery office makes move
In an ongoing effort to streamline the Town of Mooresville’s services, the Town’s Cemetery Office will move from the Finance Department at Town Hall to Parks & Recreation Administration, 418 Carpenter Ave.

The move was effective this week.

Parks & Recreation Director Pam Reidy said the change was made to bring cemetery operations and maintenance under one department, so that residents can receive more efficient service. In-person assistance will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend service is available during the same hours by calling 704-662-7941.

More information about available cemetery services may be found at https://mooresvillenc.gov/133/Cemetery.

