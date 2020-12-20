 Skip to main content
Town employees enjoy free lunch at Alino
Town of Mooresville employees were invited to eat free at Alino Pizzeria on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They could show their ID badge get the free thank-you meal and enjoy it either inside, outdoors at Alino or by take-out.

It was noted that 421 pizzas were made for the town lunch.

Prior to Wednesday's event, Michal Bay, owner of Alino, shared that "It’s been a tough year for everybody. We are offering lunch to the town employees because we want to spread some holiday spirit and show our gratitude to the people who keep our town running."

