Town of Mooresville commits $100K to support local motorsports

“Diversification strategies help companies achieve new client growth, strengthen revenues sources, and ensure a company’s vitality in the marketplace,” said Jenn Bosser, Iredell EDC president and CEO. “By focusing on the strengths and unique attributes of our existing industry, we will be successful in growing opportunities, investment, and talent in our community.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Investing in ReVamp is a win for small businesses and the local economy,” said Mooresville Mayor Miles Aktins. “With the concentration of our motorsports cluster there is tremendous opportunity and supporting them will result in growth and job creation in our community.”

ReVamp is one of three programs developed by Iredell EDC to respond to the changes happening in the motorsports industry.

On May 19, from noon to 1 p.m., Iredell EDC will jointly kick-off ReGen, the first in a series of “lunch and learns” to provide local manufacturers basic tools for diversification and to invite them to the “deeper dive” of ReVamp. The “lunch and learn” will feature Lessons Learned Amidst Diversification from the leadership of MSI Defense and Roush Yates Engines. ReGen is a partnership between Iredell EDC, IES, Cabarrus County Economic Development Corporation, and the Small Business & Technology Development Center at UNC-Charlotte.