Town of Mooresville, groups to honor veterans Nov. 7-12

The town of Mooresville will honor local veterans with seven different Veterans Day events Nov. 7-12.

The weeklong celebration will begin with the Flag Processional and Ceremony on Nov. 7. It begins at 9 a.m. outside Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum (165 N. Main St.) and will end outside of Town Hall (413 N. Main St.).

On Nov. 9, the Big Red Bus will be parked along Main Street for the second annual Veterans Celebration Blood Drive. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can donate blood in front of Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum (165 N. Main St.). People interested in donating blood are encouraged to make an appointment at oneblood.org/donate-now using sponsor code #66302.

Up to 100 veterans and residents can take part in the free Veterans Day Breakfast on Nov. 10 at the American Legion (1450 N. Main St.). Top of the Lake Rotary is sponsoring the event from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Reservations are required and can be made online at topofthelakemooresville.com.

A special announcement, memorial ceremony, and parade will keep residents busy on Nov. 11. The town of Mooresville and a vision partner will announce a new housing project to support local veterans at 10 a.m. at Liberty Village Park (220 N. Main St.). An hour later, at 11 a.m., residents can pay tribute to veterans at a memorial ceremony at Glenwood Park (273 Glenwood Drive). The day will end with the annual Veterans Parade through Downtown Mooresville. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. and travel along Main Street.

The Veterans Day celebrations will end on Nov. 12 with the One Nation Under God luncheon. Residents can enjoy a free barbecue lunch and live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Richard’s Coffee Shop (165 N. Main St.).

For more information on honoring local veterans in Mooresville, visit MooresvilleVeteransCelebration.com.