Town of Mooresville hires new technology director

The town of Mooresville has announced the selection of Christopher Lee as the new technology and innovation director.

Lee has more than 16 years of experience in state and local government information technology. Most recently, he served as the IT director for Cornelius and prior to that in various IT roles for the North Carolina General Assembly. Lee will begin his duties for Mooresville on Dec. 12.

“Christopher brings a wealth of experience to lead our team of innovators and technology professionals that serve our internal and external customers,” Beau Falgout, assistant town manager, said. “We look forward his leadership and working with him to build on the town’s foundation of innovation and using technology to improve our operations to better serve our community.”

Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University, as well as numerous certifications in the information technology field. He and his family currently reside in Mooresville.