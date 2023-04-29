Kozlowski joined the town of Mooresville in 2021 as the help desk supervisor. She has initiated a significant number of positive changes and an overall rejuvenation of the team. She created service level agreements to standardize help desk operations, an organization of assets, and a training culture, allowing for an overall increase in efficiency, skills in team members, and satisfaction across all departments of the town. Her innovative strategies and holistic solutions continue to accelerate various upcoming projects that are on the horizon for the town, including automation for current processes and leadership development programs.