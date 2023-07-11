The Town of Mooresville will launch a new building permitting and inspections department in September to help residents submit plans, receive permits and undergo inspections. This will eliminate the need for town residents to travel to Statesville to get permits from the Iredell County Building Standards Division.

Starting Sept. 5, Mooresville’s Building Permitting & Inspections Department will be responsible for administering and enforcing the North Carolina State Building Codes to provide a reasonable level of safety, public health and general welfare through plan review, issuance of permits and inspections. Iredell County will issue permits until close of business on Sept. 1. Permits issued by Iredell County will remain with Iredell County to enforce and conduct inspections until projects are completed.

The new building permitting and inspections department will be in the One Mooresville Center (OMC) at 750 W. Iredell Ave. OMC will become a one-stop shop for residents and contractors with planning and community development, building permitting and inspections department and the Mooresville Fire Marshal Office all housed within the building.

While the town’s building permitting and inspections software is different than Iredell County’s software, it will integrate with the software used by other town departments that are part of the review and permitting process.

As previously announced, Tommy Rowland is the director of the building permitting and inspections department. Rowland has more than 22 years of experience of building inspection experience in North Carolina. He most recently served as the Mechanical/Plumbing Code Administrator for Mecklenburg County.

For more information about the building permitting and inspections department, visit MooresvilleNC.gov.