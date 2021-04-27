Town settles class action lawsuit with home builders

After more than two years of litigation, the town of Mooresville has reached a settlement with lawyers in a class action suit brought on by home builders Lennar Carolinas and M/I Homes.
The lawsuit, which was filed in November 2018, claimed that the town was illegally charging home builders and other property owners water and sewer development fees, as well as system development fees, without the proper authority from the North Carolina General Assembly.
If approved by Iredell County Superior Court Judge R. Gregory Horne, the settlement will see that the town of Mooresville places $8 million in a settlement fund to be distributed to claimants in the case.
While the court has yet to decide the winner of the court cases, both sides came to this agreement in order to bring the lawsuit to an end.
The lawsuit was brought on due to a case in the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2016, Quality Built Homes v. Town of Carthage, that stated that cities and towns in the state “lacked lawful authority” to charge fees to property owners as a condition of providing future water and sewer service. It was under these grounds that the suit claims all of the payments made to the town of Mooresville between Nov. 9, 2015, and June 30, 2018, would be illegal.
Furthermore, the lawsuit claims that the fees charged by the town after July 1, 2018, were “excessively created” under a new law passed by the N.C. General Assembly.
In the litigation, the town has denied any wrongdoing and maintains its innocence.
“The Town of Mooresville was one of many North Carolina municipalities that settled class action lawsuits arising out of the collection of system development fees,” the town said in a statement. “The lawsuits stemmed from changing regulations at the state level and interpretations of statutes governing how and when municipalities may charge system development fees.”
According to the terms of the settlement, those that file a claim relating to payments made between Nov. 9, 2015, and June 30, 2018, would be eligible to receive an amount totaling up to 67.5 percent of the amount they initially paid.
Those filing a claim relating to payments made to the town of Mooresville between July 1, 2018, and March 1, 2021, would be eligible to receive a settlement equaling up to 10 percent of the amount they initially paid.
For more information on the class action settlement, visit www.mooresvilleimpactfeesettlement.com/.