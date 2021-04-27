Town settles class action lawsuit with home builders

After more than two years of litigation, the town of Mooresville has reached a settlement with lawyers in a class action suit brought on by home builders Lennar Carolinas and M/I Homes.

The lawsuit, which was filed in November 2018, claimed that the town was illegally charging home builders and other property owners water and sewer development fees, as well as system development fees, without the proper authority from the North Carolina General Assembly.

If approved by Iredell County Superior Court Judge R. Gregory Horne, the settlement will see that the town of Mooresville places $8 million in a settlement fund to be distributed to claimants in the case.

While the court has yet to decide the winner of the court cases, both sides came to this agreement in order to bring the lawsuit to an end.

The lawsuit was brought on due to a case in the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2016, Quality Built Homes v. Town of Carthage, that stated that cities and towns in the state “lacked lawful authority” to charge fees to property owners as a condition of providing future water and sewer service. It was under these grounds that the suit claims all of the payments made to the town of Mooresville between Nov. 9, 2015, and June 30, 2018, would be illegal.

