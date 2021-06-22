Town to team up with residents for clean up effort

The Town of Mooresville wants to team up with residents to help clean up the community.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a debris drop-off station will be available at the corner of East Iredell Avenue and North Church Street. Volunteers will be on hand to help unload the debris, or items that the town does not pick up on a regular basis (including construction materials, tires, and electronics).

No paint or household hazardous waste will be accepted. Town trucks and volunteers will also be utilized to pick up debris that has been placed on the curb. Residents who cannot move their debris can call 704-799-4020 to ensure a truck stops by their house for removal.

The town is also looking for volunteers from the community to assist with this event. If you would like to volunteer, visit https://bit.ly/3qcRuzl to learn more and register.