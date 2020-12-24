Tractor-trailer carrying 50K pounds of USPS packages crashes on I-77

A tractor-trailer carrying approximately 50,000 pounds of packages crashed on Interstate 77 south late Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane near the 43 mile marker.

Fire and Iredell EMS crews were dispatched to the wreck.

The truck struck a guardrail and went some 50 to 60 feet down an embankment, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

The driver of the truck told troopers he was carrying approximately 50,000 pounds of United States Postal Service packages. Many of those packages, troopers said, are scattered in the woods at the crash site.

Troopers said the southbound lanes will be shut down when wreckers arrive to remove the truck.