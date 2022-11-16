Tradition continues: Mooresville Christmas parade coming Nov. 22

The 78th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade, presented by Greenworks, is coming to downtown Mooresville on Nov. 22 with no rain date scheduled. This event is free and open to the public.

Kicking off at 3 p.m., this year’s parade will feature a grand entrance of first responders with lots of flashing lights and sirens. Following at about 3:30 p.m., the parade will continue with lots of floats, marching bands, dance and tumbling troupes, vintage and modern vehicles, sports teams, beauty queens, local businesses, an appearance by the Grinch and, of course, making his appearance to the crowd, Santa Claus.

In a news release it was noted that the Mooresville Christmas Parade travels south down Main Street, beginning at Statesville Avenue and ending just past Wilson Avenue near Merino Mill. The parade can be viewed from any point in between. Bring your chairs and blankets! A crowd of 5,000-7,000 is expected, so definitely head over early to beat the crowds.

Approximately 1.5 miles of Main Street will be closed to traffic in sections, beginning at noon. Alternate routes through downtown Mooresville include Broad and Church streets. Parking is available along both alternate routes, and in any of the public lots which are accessible from Broad and Church.

In a separate news release about the upcoming parade, it was shared that parade organizers are asking residents to either show their support for Santa by wearing red or in support of the Grinch by wearing green.

For additional information about the upcoming parade and to follow special reports on the Grinch, follow the Mooresville Christmas Parade on Facebook and by going to https://www.mooresvillechristmasparade.com/parade-info.

For those unable to attend, the Christmas Parade will also be broadcast live on WHIP 1350 AM radio and a tape delayed broadcast will be available on TDS Channel 4.