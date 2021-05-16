Tree dedication ceremony remembers garden club member

Members of the Mooresville Garden Club gathered in front of the Mooresville Public Library on the morning of April 30 to celebrate Arbor Day with a twofold purpose of planting a tree in memory of member Ann Gallinat, who passed away, and to hear a proclamation read by Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins.
Because the weather was too cold to plant the tree in March, which was actually Arbor Day in North Carolina, Charline Sims, club second vice president, officiated over the ceremony and noted they were observing National Arbor Day for the special event.
Members of the Gallinat family were in attendance for the tree dedication, during which time the club planted a pink dogwood as a living memorial to remember Ann.
“Ann shared so much with us, and we are happy to dedicate this tree in her honor,” Sims said.
Club President Evelyn Gregory introduced Ann’s family who were there, which included husband Wil Gallinat, daughter, Holly and Craig Smith, grandchildren, Jacob Smith and Hannah Smith; and sons, Paul Isaacson and Philip and Leslie Isaacson.
Gregory shared some information about Ann with the gathered crowed. Born in Oklahoma, she moved to Illinois. “Everywhere she lived, Ann belonged to a garden club,” Gregory said, including Winterpark, Florida, the Cornelius Garden Club, the Statesville Council where she served as treasurer, and Mooresville, all at the same time.”
“And,” Gregory continued, “anybody that knew Ann knew that she was just a jewel. She made you feel welcome, and her passion in this club was the tier planter. She wanted to know all the history about it, and she decorated it. Ann touched many people along her journey,” Gregory shared, “and we are all blessed to have her in our lives.”
Sims noted that the planter was patterned after one from Germany. She shared that Mooresville is the sister city to Hockenheim, Germany, and some council members from Mooresville went to Germany and some from Germany came to visit here. The planter was designed here from what they saw while visiting in Germany and is placed in the back parking area of the library.
On one occasion, Gregory said, the mayor and some exchange students from Germany visited the tier planter, and Gallinat stayed in touch with those students.
The dedication ceremony continued as Sims thanked the Mooresville Park Services crew, Supervisor Joel Henley and Darin Crafton, for being there to plant the tree and for helping the club in so many ways in the past.
As the pair placed the tree in the selected spot in the front yard of the library, Sims read, “We give this tree the gift of water. This water is symbolic of the rain that will refresh and sustain the tree. We also give this tree the gift of soil. It will be the food and support that it is going to need.”
At the base of the tree, a plaque was placed reading “Planted in Memory of Ann Gallinat, Mooresville Garden Club, Rooted in Love, Always in Our Hearts.”
In addition to the tree planting, Sims shared an opening prayer thanking God, Creator of all for the gift of trees and all the ways they bless us.
Atkins concluded the program with the reading of the proclamation, noting that April 30, 2021, was proclaimed Arbor Day in the town of Mooresville and urged its citizens to celebrate the day.
Also present for the special occasion were Mike Trivette, president of the Statesville Council, and Helen Howe, president of the Cornelius Garden Club.
Following the ceremony, the Gallinat family, club members and guests, took the opportunity to fellowship and take pictures alongside the pink dogwood and plaque.
New officers
On May 4, at Edgemoor Park in Mooresville, the garden club held its meeting at which time they installed new officers. Afterwards the group gathered to plant flowers in the back parking lot of the Mooresville Public Library.