Tree dedication ceremony remembers garden club member

“And,” Gregory continued, “anybody that knew Ann knew that she was just a jewel. She made you feel welcome, and her passion in this club was the tier planter. She wanted to know all the history about it, and she decorated it. Ann touched many people along her journey,” Gregory shared, “and we are all blessed to have her in our lives.”

Sims noted that the planter was patterned after one from Germany. She shared that Mooresville is the sister city to Hockenheim, Germany, and some council members from Mooresville went to Germany and some from Germany came to visit here. The planter was designed here from what they saw while visiting in Germany and is placed in the back parking area of the library.

On one occasion, Gregory said, the mayor and some exchange students from Germany visited the tier planter, and Gallinat stayed in touch with those students.

The dedication ceremony continued as Sims thanked the Mooresville Park Services crew, Supervisor Joel Henley and Darin Crafton, for being there to plant the tree and for helping the club in so many ways in the past.