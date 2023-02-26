A special concert is coming to Mooresville featuring Stephen Freeman as Elvis with the Echoes of A Legend Show Band presented by The King title sponsor, Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Heritage House and Pet Pilgrimage. The concert will be held April 16 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville with doors opening at 3 p.m. and the show beginning at 4 p.m.

The special event is a tribute concert in memory of Dandy Don Parker, who passed away in 2022, with all proceeds going to benefit Felicity Manor, a 501c3 nonprofit which supports widows and widowers in Mooresville.

Founder Jill Lowe shared they are exploring homesharing opportunities for widows and unmarried seniors, along with a future residential care facility that will also house their offices.

“Through Felicity Manor Gives Back, volunteer care teams currently deliver 100 gift bags at five holidays and birthdays to Mooresville area widows. That number continues to grow,” she noted.

Tickets are on sale at Felicity Manor’s website, with VIP tickets available. VIP tickets include a preshow meet and greet with the artist and exclusive front row seating. Visit www.felicitymanor.com for tickets or additional information about the event or Felicity Manor.

Lowe shared that “to date, we’ve sold over 100 tickets. Thanks to our The King title sponsor, Cavin Cook Funeral Home, Heritage House and Pet Pilgrimage, along with several other sponsorships, we are well on our way to covering all our expenses to meet our fundraising goal of $7500.”