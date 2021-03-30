Tribute to the Troops honors Ramseyer family

"Tribute makes a promise to those families when we visit them, that the children of the fallen will not be forgotten," McClamrock said. "So today, along with visiting them to remind them that we honor and respect their father for what he did for the country, we will also be presenting them with a college scholarship. That's our big mission right there, to make sure these children that have lost a parent in service, they're never forgotten, or what their parents did."

As the organization's family liaison, she finds families like hers to honor.

"So as a Gold Star mother, my goal is to leave a legacy, his legacy, so that he's never truly forgotten," McClamrock said.

Paying tribute to Ramseyer and his family

Once the caravan of motorcycles arrived in Hickory, they met Ramseyer's family, including his mother, Cindy Hicks, at Clyde Campbell Elementary. Rockie Lynne, the founder of Tribute to the Troops, said the circle outside the school allowed them to pull past the family and show the number of riders from around the area, state, and even country, that came to remember Jason.

The rain held off as Lynne presented the family with a plaque and spoke about Ramseyer and his service.