Tribute to the Troops honors Ramseyer family

Many were gathered at Tilley Harley-Davidson on Saturday to take part in the Tribute to the Troops ride to honor Sgt. Jason Ramseyer, but only a few like Susan McClamrock knows the pain Ramseyer's family went through as her son, James McClamrock, was killed in 2010.
"It just means to us, he's never forgotten. We truly believe that when you stop speaking their names, they truly die," McClamrock said.
On Saturday, the dozens of riders departed from Tilley to make sure Ramseyer and his family weren't forgotten with their ride to Hickory to pay tribute to the Marine who was killed in Iraq in 2006 by an improvised explosive device.
According to the Military Times’ Honor the Fallen database, Ramseyer was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine “Expeditionary Force.” He was killed April 20, 2006, while conducting combat operations against enemy forces in Anbar Province, Iraq. He posthumously earned the Bronze Star with Combat Distinguishing Device. Despite his injuries from the blast, he directed medics to attend to the other two wounded Marines.
Part of remembering a soldier's life is remembering the family left behind. While the ceremonies to honor them do that, Tribute to the Troops also arranged college savings plans for Ramseyer’s two daughters through its Fallen Heroes’ Children’s Education Fund.
"Tribute makes a promise to those families when we visit them, that the children of the fallen will not be forgotten," McClamrock said. "So today, along with visiting them to remind them that we honor and respect their father for what he did for the country, we will also be presenting them with a college scholarship. That's our big mission right there, to make sure these children that have lost a parent in service, they're never forgotten, or what their parents did."
As the organization's family liaison, she finds families like hers to honor.
"So as a Gold Star mother, my goal is to leave a legacy, his legacy, so that he's never truly forgotten," McClamrock said.
Paying tribute to Ramseyer and his family
Once the caravan of motorcycles arrived in Hickory, they met Ramseyer's family, including his mother, Cindy Hicks, at Clyde Campbell Elementary. Rockie Lynne, the founder of Tribute to the Troops, said the circle outside the school allowed them to pull past the family and show the number of riders from around the area, state, and even country, that came to remember Jason.
The rain held off as Lynne presented the family with a plaque and spoke about Ramseyer and his service.
"I think it was beautiful, I think the family was moved by it. I hope that somehow, in some small way, we have them some comfort in knowing that people around the country care. That their family has made this sacrifice that will continue for perpetuity," Lynne said.
He said seeing the family's reaction, including the young girls that were toddlers at the time when their father was killed, moved him.
"It's evident that that loss never goes away," Lynne said.
Lynne said this would have been done in October of last year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, but they had delayed the event as a precaution.
Remembering one of their own
While the Tribute to the Troops mission is to honor the families of those who lost a loved one in combat, after returning to Statesville on Saturday they took a moment to remember Kimothy "Hoss" Lambert, a veteran and one of the organization's board members. He died from COVID-19 earlier this year.
"Kimmy was a part of our organization from the ground up," Lynne said.
Lambert's family was on hand for the presentation, which Lynne said was a somber but lighthearted affair as those gathered remembered what he said was the brotherhood, comradery, and love they had for him. He said the ceremony also served as a public way of saying goodbye after Lambert's funeral was limited to close family due to the pandemic.
Lambert ran the public address system at Tribute to the Troops events, so when there was an issue with it on Saturday, Lynne joked that was "Hoss" at work.