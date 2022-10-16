Trinity Baptist adds new associate pastor to staff

Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville is welcoming the Rev. Robert Letto this week to its ministerial staff. He will serve as Trinity’s first associate pastor with an emphasis in student ministry. In addition to assisting Senior Pastor Mark Harris, Letto will develop and lead all aspects of student ministry and activities.

“Robert has a heart that is devoted to God and His Word, and he demonstrates a genuine love for people and their journey with Christ,” said Harris when announcing Letto’s acceptance of the church’s call to join its ministerial staff.

“My emphasis has been, and will continue to be, a focus on sound Christ-centered teaching and discipleship, as well as local outreach and missions,” Letto told the church recently.

Letto is coming from Red Cross Baptist Church in Oakboro, where he was associate pastor and leading student ministry. He was also working as student missions strategist for the Stanley-Montgomery Baptist Association in Albemarle.

Prior to following God’s call to full-time vocational ministry, Letto was in public education. He taught science at West Stanly High School for five years and, in addition to teaching, was the science department leader at Albemarle High School for two years. His board of education recognized him for top student growth data numerous times.

Letto also coached football for two years as the head junior varsity coach and as a varsity assistant. His roles opened the doors for two on-campus Christian clubs, FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and YCI (Youth Commission International), as well as a daily prayer circle offering devotions for students and staff.

“The reason I was drawn to serve as a public educator in the first place was to act as an ‘underground missionary’ in the public school system,” Letto said of his career prior to vocational ministry.

Letto is a 2014 honors graduate of Pfeiffer University with a Bachelor’s Degree in comprehensive science education. He is currently enrolled in the Master of Divinity degree program at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and anticipates completion in 2024.

Letto is married, and he and his wife, Allie, have two sons, Ryder who is six, and Reed, who is five. Allie works at the Wings of Eagles Ranch in Concord. The ranch is a “center for hope” that gives families with special needs children and adults, along with youth at risk, the opportunity to “soar on wings like eagles.” She is ACCT certified, directs marketing and is the challenge course facilitator.