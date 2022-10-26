 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trinity Baptist plans Fall Harvest Festival

If you are looking for a local, fun-filled community event for children and their parents, Trinity Baptist Church’s Fall Harvest Festival is for you. The event is from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30, at the church at 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville.

“This event is a relaxed time to enjoy fun, food and fellowship” Terry Lyons, Trinity’s director of preschool and children’s ministry, said. “Our hope is that children and their families will come and enjoy themselves.”

“If the children want to dress up, we are having a Bible costume contest,” Lyons continued. “Other costumes are welcomed, but no scary costumes, please.”

Free hot dogs and sweet treats are on the menu, as well as lots of games, contests and prizes. Groups in the church are creating entertaining booths, including free candy, “making this drop-in event worthwhile and enjoyable,” it was noted.

