Trinity Baptist to host Pray-Vote-Stand NC event: Tony Perkins is keynote speaker

A “Pray-Vote-Stand North Carolina” event sponsored by the Family Research Council in Washington is set from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville. Tony Perkins, the council’s president will be the keynote speaker.

Appearing with Perkins will be Paul Newby, chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, and area pastors Dean Hunter, Central Baptist, Kannapolis; Darren Johnson, Hebron Baptist, Statesville; and Mark Harris, Trinity Baptist.

Special music will be provided by combined church choirs of Central Baptist, Enochville First Baptist and Trinity Baptist.

“The purpose of the event is to inform, equip, alert, and mobilize as the FRC strives to advance faith, family and freedom in public policy and in the culture from a biblical worldview,” said Harris. “The FRC goal is that all human life is valued, families flourish, and religious liberty thrives.”

Perkins is the council’s fourth and longest-serving president, joining the organization in August 2003. During his tenure, he has substantially deepened the organization’s influence on Capitol Hill and throughout the country through his frequent attendance at state and regional political and policy events.

An ordained minister, Perkins remains active in Christian ministries and frequently fills pulpits across the country. He has also expanded the council’s reach across the nation by building a network of pastors and churches, encouraging them to impact the culture by thinking nationally, but acting locally.

Perkins is an effective communicator and host of a daily, nationally syndicated radio show, “Washington Watch With Tony Perkins.” He frequently appears as a guest on national news programs and talk shows. In addition, he has been a guest speaker for respected organizations across the country. He is the author of “No Fear: Real Stories of a Courageous New Generation Standing for Truth.”

As a veteran of the Marine Corps, a former police officer and a former contractor with the U.S. Department of State’s Anti-Terrorism Assistance Program, Perkins brings a unique perspective to the public policy process.

In May 2018, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appointed Perkins to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, and in May 2020, McConnell reappointed him to a second term. During his time on the independent, bipartisan commission, he has served as both chair and vice chair.

Perkins holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty University, a Master of Public Administration degree from Louisiana State University, and was awarded an honorary doctorate of divinity from Liberty University.

He and his wife, Lawana, have been married since 1986. They have five children and one grandchild.