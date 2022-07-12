Trio arrested on felony charges after report of kidnapping

Three people are facing felony charges after a call of a reported kidnapping on Perth Road on Sunday.

Markis Allan Kirkpatrick, 30, of Charlotte, Andiaye Jahriziyah Tyler, 22, of Charlotte, and Keishari Chanel-Wicks Johnson, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada, were all charged.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that road deputies arrived just over a minute after the call came in at 4:27 a.m. on Sunday and observed two women and a man standing in the parking lot near the walkway leading to the pier.

As the deputies approached the three, Kirkpatrick told them there was another person on a boat who was shot, Campbell said.

While gathering additional information, the deputies went to the area where the boats were tied up and located a man with two gunshot wounds. A semiautomatic pistol, three loaded magazines, and a bag containing additional items were located in the parking lot.

Iredell County EMS arrived and took the gunshot victim, who hasn’t been identified at this time, to an area trauma center for emergency treatment and surgery. He is in his 50s and is in serious condition.

Soon after, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office crime scene investigators and criminal investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation. Criminal investigators transported the three to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Crime scene investigators processed the boat at the pier. They collected shell casings and other items of evidence. They were also able to obtain security camera footage from a business near the crime scene. The video was able to document the area where the incident occurred.

While questioning the three people at the sheriff’s office, investigators noticed differences in the statements and gathered information about activities that occurred prior to the three coming to the pier and the shooting taking place, Campbell said.

Based on the statements, video footage and other evidence recovered, the investigators were able to draw several felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants against the suspects, he said.

Kirkpatrick faces charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and felony conspire to sell or deliver Schedule II. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.

Tyler was charges with felony conspire to sell or deliver Schedule II and misdemeanor prostitution. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Johnson was charged with felony conspire to sell or deliver Schedule II and misdemeanor conspire prostitution. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.