TriStone Group recognized with Beautification Award
TriStone Group recognized with Beautification Award

Beautification Award 2.25.2021.jpg

TriStone Group was recognized with the Town of Mooresville's Beautification Award.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Mooresville’s Beautification Committee recently awarded TriStone Group Inc. with a Beautification Award for their property located at 604 E. Iredell Ave.

The 8-unit building, known as the Holly Station Apartments, features eye-catching murals which face Iredell Avenue and capture the building’s history, while also providing a contemporary art flare. The murals’ artist, Breanna Stallings, is a native North Carolinian multi-media artist, illustrator, writer and activist, whose works of art, poetry and mixed-media collages have been featured in various print and online magazines.

In addition to the murals, the committee recognized the company’s efforts to keep the exterior brick of the building intact, as it is original and was uncovered after its purchase in 2020.

“Thanks for recognizing our efforts to preserve the building and some of the town’s history while rejuvenating its use,” said Jim Chambless, president of TriStone Group Inc.

The purpose of the Beautification Committee is to implement, recommend and recognize actions that beautify and enhance Mooresville and its quality of life. The committee consists of members that are residents of the town or whose place of business lies within the corporate limits of the town. For more information or to nominate a property, call Tim Brown at 704-799-8019.

