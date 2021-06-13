Troops storming the beaches at Normandy changed the future

First of all, let me apologize for last Sunday’s column. It was not what I had originally intended to send in; today’s column should have run last week. Last Sunday was the 6th of June, 77 years to the day after the greatest amphibious invasion in the history of the world, when Allied Forces came ashore on the coast of Normandy, France, on D-Day 1944, during World War II.

The R&L ran five photos on page A-2 in last Sunday’s newspaper concerning D-Day. The first and largest photo, showed assault troops crammed in a landing craft called a “Higgins boat,” heading toward one of the landing beaches. In Navy nomenclature, the vessel was a LCVP, the initials standing for “Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel.” It was designed to hold 36 fully-armed soldiers.

Try to visualize for a moment what that might have been like. The men probably got little sleep the night before. Then the men endured the choppy crossing of the English Channel between two storm fronts, then climbed down a cargo net into a bobbing landing craft, wearing full equipment. The men would have gotten wet, cold and would most likely have lost their breakfast—had they been inclined to eat any--in the landing craft. And assuming they actually made it to the beach, there was the short, terrifying run across the sand and shale to the sea wall, under fire from Nazi artillery and small arms.